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Bank of America Stadium Price Climbs to $1.3 Billion

Published on July 23, 2026
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A bustling outdoor stadium and entertainment complex with shops, restaurants, and crowds of people enjoying the lively atmosphere.
Source: Panthers/ Charlotte FC / Tepper Sports & Entertainment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost of renovating Bank of America Stadium has increased to $1.3 billion, making it one of the largest sports venue investments in the Carolinas. Under the updated agreement, Tepper Sports & Entertainment will contribute $650 million, matching the public investment approved for the project.

The renovation aims to modernize the nearly 30-year-old stadium with upgraded seating, improved concourses, enhanced technology, expanded fan amenities, and infrastructure improvements designed to keep the venue competitive for decades to come.

Supporters say the investment will help Charlotte continue attracting major events, including NFL games, international soccer matches, concerts, and other large-scale entertainment that generate millions of dollars for local businesses, hotels, and restaurants.

However, the rising price tag is expected to reignite debate over the use of public funding for professional sports facilities. Some residents question whether taxpayer dollars should help finance stadium upgrades, while others argue the project is essential to maintaining Charlotte’s status as a major sports and entertainment destination.

Construction is expected to move forward in phases, allowing the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC to continue playing at Bank of America Stadium while renovations are underway.

Bank of America Stadium Price Climbs to $1.3 Billion was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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