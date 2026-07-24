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Keke Palmer Is Officially Getting A Star With Her Name On It

The mother of one shared the phone call that made the Hollywood Walk of Fame moment official.

Published on July 23, 2026
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  • Keke Palmer's long-standing career as a child star has earned her a coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
  • Keke's multifaceted talents, from acting and podcasting to style and wit, have made her a beloved figure.
  • Keke is one of several prominent Black entertainers being honored with a Walk of Fame star in 2027.
Keke Palmer Is Officially Getting A Star With Her Name On It Tribeca NOW Presents: KeyTV's The Rise and Fall of DivaGurl - 2026 Tribeca Festival
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Keke Palmer’s light is shining even brighter as she is set to receive her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Keke is part of the 2027 class of new inductees.

This honor is major, marking the impact of her long – but yet still going – career that we have watched grow since she was a child.

Keke Palmer Shares The Moment She Received The News On Instagram

Keke shared a video of the moment she learned the news on social media. As expected, the moment was everything – raw, unfiltered, and the type of feel-good content we love to see.

“Y’all… when I say I cannot believe the phone call I just got. I’M GETTING A STAR ON THE WALK OF FAME!!!” she wrote under her recent video.

Keke thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, her team and the supporters who have poured into her throughout her career.

She also showed love to her family – the ones who call her “Lauren.”

“And my family, that has worked so hard my whole life for this incredible honor, this star belongs to all of us!!!!” she added.

Fans quickly filled Keke’s comment section with love. They dropped clapping hands and heart emojis. Many also said the honor was long overdue and well deserved.

We agree.

Keke Palmer Is Doing It All

Keke’s latest industry nod comes amid another busy season for the star. Her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast continues to give us conversations worth discussing.

She recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey, bringing together two generations of influence, style and culture. We gagged when she asked Oprah about Stedmond – OK?!

Weeks earlier, Keke interviewed our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama on the ESSENCE Festival big stage. She also welcomed Sanaa Lathan at the same event for a vulnerable conversation around self care, boundaries, and the industry.

And her podcast is only one part of everything Keke has going on.

She continues to host “Password,” drop music, act, partner with big brands, and deliver an undeniable wit that makes us laugh and think in the same breath.

And when it comes to style and beauty, Keke is exactly who she says she is. Keke keeps us gagging with her style changes and hair transformations.

No wonder the multihyphenate is now getting a star with her name on it. There is a reason they call her the “Big Boss.”

Keke Palmer Joins Several Black Hollywood Favorites

Keke is one of several stars we love getting their flowers in the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2027 class. Raven-Symoné, Lil’ Wayne, Idris Elba and Delroy Lindo are among other honorees. 

An exact date for Keke’s ceremony has not been announced. 

But knowing Keke, we already know it is going to be a movie.

Congratulations to Keke Palmer and the entire Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027.

Keke Palmer Is Officially Getting A Star With Her Name On It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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