We have our host for the 2018 BET Awards and this year its… actor and comedian, Jamie Foxx.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
This will be Foxx’s second time hosting the award show. He hosted the show back 2009, how the award ceremony changed it’s normal format and became as an all-star tribute to Michael Jackson, who had died unexpectedly several days earlier.
This year’s nominees include names like DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, SZA, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Drake.
Watch the 2018 BET Awards live on Sunday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET.
SOURCE: Billboard | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Dallas Man Booked On Charges Of Killing Wife And Burning Body [VIDEO]
- Here’s Why SZA Is Taking Some Time Off Of TDE’s ‘Championship Tour’
- Dog Goes Viral For Becoming The Surrogate Father Of 9 Ducklings
- Jamie Foxx Will Host The 2018 BET Awards
- Barack & Michelle Maybe Back In Business
- North Texas’ own Jamie Foxx set to Host BET Awards
- Is Blockchain The Answer To Entertainment Industry? [PODCAST]
- Issa Rae Channels Black ‘90s Sitcom Characters In ‘GQ’ Spread + In-Depth Interview
- Veda Loca In The Morning: What Kind Of Shark Are You?
- Is Jazzi Black Ready For The Phone Job?
Trayvon Martin’s Family & Jamie Foxx At His Peace Walk In Miami (PHOTOS)
Trayvon Martin’s Family & Jamie Foxx At His Peace Walk In Miami (PHOTOS)
1. Trayvon Martin’s family and Jamie Foxx honor him at the Miami Peace WalkSource:Facebook 1 of 9
2. Trayvon Martin’s family and Jamie Foxx honor him at the Miami Peace WalkSource:Facebook 2 of 9
3. Trayvon Martin’s family and Jamie Foxx honor him at the Miami Peace WalkSource:Facebook 3 of 9
4. Trayvon Martin’s family and Jamie Foxx honor him at the Miami Peace WalkSource:Facebook 4 of 9
5. Trayvon Martin’s family and Jamie Foxx honor him at the Miami Peace WalkSource:Facebook 5 of 9
6. Trayvon Martin’s family and Jamie Foxx honor him at the Miami Peace WalkSource:Facebook 6 of 9
7. Trayvon Martin’s family and Jamie Foxx honor him at the Miami Peace WalkSource:Facebook 7 of 9
8. Trayvon Martin’s family and Jamie Foxx honor him at the Miami Peace WalkSource:Facebook 8 of 9
9. Trayvon Martin’s family and Jamie Foxx honor him at the Miami Peace WalkSource:Facebook 9 of 9
Jamie Foxx Will Host The 2018 BET Awards was originally published on hot963.com