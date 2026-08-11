Dallas Families Gear Up at 30th Annual Back-to-School Fair

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For 30 years, the Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair has helped local families get ready for the first day of class—and this year, thousands showed up for more than just free school supplies.

The 30th annual fair returned to Fair Park on August 7, bringing together families, community organizations, volunteers and corporate partners to provide students with backpacks, school supplies, health screenings, haircuts, immunizations and other resources.

More than 5,600 families and 12,800 students registered for this year’s event, which featured 183 booths and more than 650 community volunteers.

Jazzi Black spoke with Antoine Joyce-Roach, Senior Vice President of the All Stars Project, which helped power this year’s fair, who says his commitment to serving young people is rooted in the example of his mother and honoring her legacy means creating opportunities for other young people and families.

The event also brought together major community and corporate partners, including the Dallas Mavericks and Walmart. Dallas Mavericks Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Sean Reed and Walmart Marketing Manager Adrian Maese shared why investing in Dallas students and families remains important to their organizations.

But perhaps the most important perspective came from the families who came through the doors.

One Dallas mom brought her six children to take advantage of the free resources and supplies, highlighting how events like this can help ease some of the financial pressure that comes with preparing multiple children for a new school year.

After three decades, the Mayor’s Back to School Fair continues to show what can happen when businesses, nonprofits, volunteers and the community come together around Dallas students.

And for the kids leaving Fair Park with new backpacks and supplies, it’s a little extra help as they get ready to head back to the classroom.

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