Exterior design tips that give your home main character energy

ShutterStock royalty-free image #98068499, 'American Modern Garage With Blue Sky' uploaded by user #228988681, retrieved from ShutterStock on December 19th, 2022. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Exterior design tips aimed at giving homes a main character energy include opting for earthy palettes and using a stark color contrast. Investing in new, energy-efficient windows and replacing siding are other high-impact outdoor home upgrades to consider.

If executed well, these exterior home design strategies can boost property values by increasing curb appeal. As found by a University of Texas at Arlington study, strong curb appeal can boost selling price by up to 7% on average, compared to properties in the same area.

What Does Exterior Design Include?

Exterior design includes structural components, curb appeal elements, and outdoor space features. Some of its critical parts include:

Roof and gutter system

Facades (exterior walls and siding)

Doors and windows

Lighting and landscaping

Colors and trim

What Are Common Exterior Design Mistakes?

Many common exterior design mistakes homeowners should avoid have to do with “winging it” or not having a concrete plan. Without one, you could jeopardize your project, budget, and even your home due to:

Financial overruns (exceeding financial means due to not budgeting)

Poor-quality material selection (not taking the time to compare materials and buying subpar yet expensive products)

Inappropriate pairing (bad combination choices of primary/dominant, secondary, and accent colors)

Construction delays (stop-work orders resulting from not acquiring necessary building/construction permits)

What Are Some Exterior Design Tips That Can Give Your Home Main Character Energy?

With a solid project plan to enhance your property’s curb appeal, you can boost your home’s overall value while also protecting your abode and making it more livable. Here are some outdoor design tips and strategies to help you get started in giving your home a main character energy.

Opting for Earthy Palettes With Stark Color Contrast

Incorporate outdoor design trends that are likely to last for many years, such as the use of nature-inspired colors.

Industry media publication ProBuilder.com notes that homeowners seek warm, earthy color palettes, with beige being the most popular exterior color in 2026. It goes well with black, which has become the most popular trim color this year.

Getting Energy-Efficient Window Replacements

Old, drafty windows with noticeably aged frames and scratched, dull panes are big energy wasters. They allow for air leaks that drive up bills, and their dated look impacts curb appeal.

If you want to maximize energy efficiency, lower utility bills, reduce noise, and increase your home value, consider energy-efficient windows, such as those carried by Best Buy Windows & Siding and other reputable suppliers and installers.

Investing in Better Siding

High-quality siding protects your home from the elements (e.g., wind, rain, temperature swings). If your existing siding has seen better years, it’s time to consider replacing it for both form and function.

Per the Journal of Light Construction’s 2025 Cost vs. Value Report, fiber-cement siding replacement comes with a 114% cost recoupment, while vinyl’s is 97%.

Consider These Exterior Design Tips for 2026 and Beyond

From earthy palettes to stark color contrasts, energy-efficient windows, and better siding, these are some of the exterior design tips you should consider for your 2026 home improvement project. Because they’re not the type of “trend” that comes and goes, you’ll likely enjoy them for many years to come.

Get more insights and advice like this or read up on the latest news by checking out our site’s latest updates.