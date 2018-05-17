DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

New Music: Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B “Dinero”

DJ Kayotik
0 reads
Leave a comment
FOX's 'The Four: Battle For Stardom' Season Finale Viewing Party

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out J Lo’s brand new track “Dinero” featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B.

The Latest:

cardi b , DJ Khaled , Jennifer Lopez

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Music: Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B “Dinero”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now