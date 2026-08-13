Listen Live
Close
Trending
Another Food Recall Hits Texas Read Full Story →
Entertainment

Diddy Moved Out Solitary Confinement Following Prison Fight

It has been reported that Diddy has been released from solitary confinement following an altercation with another inmate. 

Published on August 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

P Diddy At HMV inLondon
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

It has been reported that Diddy has been released from solitary confinement following an altercation with another inmate. 

Puff reportedly remained in confinement after a fight broke out between him and another prisoner in July. According to TMZ, the altercation allegedly began after the inmate insulted Diddy. The situation reportedly started with an exchange of words and some pushing before the two inmates began throwing hands.

Correctional officers quickly intervened and broke up the altercation.

Since then, the fallen music mogul had remained in “the hole,” with no official word on whether he would face any additional punishment for the incident. Any additional disciplinary action could potentially impact the conditions of his incarcerations or his project release date.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month federal sentence after being convicted in 2025. He was acquitted of the racketeering and sex trafficking charges brought against him.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy’s current projected release date is February 2028. For now, Diddy remains behind bars as he serves out the remainder of his federal sentence.

Meanwhile, a recent sighting gave the public its first glimpse of Diddy behind bars. He was spotted walking the prison yard with a noticeably grayer head of har and beard. Marking the first time the fallen music mogul has been seen since beginning his sentence.

Diddy Moved Out Solitary Confinement Following Prison Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea

Hip-Hop Wired
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI

Rod Wave Facing More Than 90GB Of Alleged Evidence In 2025 Shooting Case

Hip-Hop Wired
A man wearing glasses and a leather jacket stands in front of a Cadillac logo. A woman in a colorful patterned jacket smiles while standing outdoors.

Wayne Barrow Bests Faith Evans In Notorious B.I.G. Catalog Case

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Perseids Meteor Shower Over The Carpathian Mountains In Lviv Oblast
Local  |  T.E. Thomas

See How To Watch The Perseid Meteor Shower In North Texas

Comments
Closeup of several gourmet hamburger sliders with lettuce, tomato, and other toppings, arranged on a plate with colorful flowers.
82 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Restaurant Weeks 2026: List of Participating Restaurants

Comments
11 Items
Pop Culture  |  tonyapendleton

Toni Braxton Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary By Posting Wedding Photos Without Birdman

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

RIH-Laaaaax Y'all: Rihanna Gives Fans Some RIH-lief From Unrelenting Pregnancy Rumors

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Nolan Wells: 'Friends' Run To Black Conservative Brandon Tatum [Op-Ed]

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close