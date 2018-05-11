DJ Kayotik
2 Chainz & YG perform “Proud” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 6

Happy Mother’s Day from 2 Chainz and YG ‘Live” on Jimmy Kimmel when they perform their smash hit “Proud”.

