2 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Happy Mother’s Day from 2 Chainz and YG ‘Live” on Jimmy Kimmel when they perform their smash hit “Proud”.
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Rolls Royce Debuts its First Ever SUV
- Kruz Newz: Mother Received Inappropriate Text Messages from Teacher about her Son
- Kruz Newz: Burger King Asks Wendy’s to Prom!
- Dallas Police Looking For Man Who Killed Transgender 26 Year Old [VIDEO]
- 2 Chainz & YG perform “Proud” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- New Music: Kid Ink “One Time”
- R. Kelly’s Music Removed From Spotify Playlists??
- Cardi B On How She And Nicki Minaj Addressed Their ‘Misunderstanding’ At The Met Gala
- Teairra Mari Thanks Fans For Support After Sex Tape Scandal
- T.I. Is Done With The Back In Forth Over
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours