Aw Saweetie In Dallas??? Yeah She Fire. [VIDEO]

05.03.18
Saweetie in Dallas?? Oh Yeah. She stopped by 97.9 The Beat to let the people know what she’s been up to and shares some personal stuff with Pskillz.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia)

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

