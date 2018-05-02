Kruz Newz: Charles Barkley Wants to Punch Draymond Green in the Face!

Golden State Warriors Draymond Green responds to Charles Barkley stating “I just want someone to punch him in the face.” Green’s mama even chimed in on Twitter! Check out the posts below!

Charles Barkley said he wanted to punch Draymond Green in the face. Draymond's response: pic.twitter.com/MFFhfIEwEQ — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2018

Charles Barkley really wants Rajon Rondo to punch Draymond Green in the face pic.twitter.com/7CFX536Kl2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 2, 2018

@NBAonTNT Charles Barkley I wish you would.. you think Shaq had you RUNNING! #MANGONE — MBG (@BabersGreen) May 2, 2018

