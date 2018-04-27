Is Water Safe To Drink In North Texas? [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Is tap water safe to drink in North Texas? In some cities, definitely not. According to CBS11 News, high amounts of lead have been found in the water which is a federal violation. Check out the video above to see which ones.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
