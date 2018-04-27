Kruz Newz: Waffle House Hero Still Helping Others Will Get a Much Deserved Reward

3 reads Leave a comment
James Shaw, Jr. has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of the victims. There has also been a separate GoFundMe page started by journalist Yashar Ali for the Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw, Jr. That’s whats up, well deserved!
