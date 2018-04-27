DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: Waffle House Hero Still Helping Others Will Get a Much Deserved Reward

JKruz
3 reads
Leave a comment

James Shaw, Jr. has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of the victims. There has also been a separate GoFundMe page started by journalist Yashar Ali for the Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw, Jr.  That’s whats up, well deserved!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival - Day 1

The Life & Times Of J. Cole (Photo Gallery)

24 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of J. Cole (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Waffle House Hero Still Helping Others Will Get a Much Deserved Reward

The Life & Times Of J. Cole (Photo Gallery)

gun , shooting , Waffle House , james shaw

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now