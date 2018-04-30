Join P-Skillz And DJ Don Perryon At The Free SMU Youth Football Camp On May 5th!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
This Saturday SMU University is hosting a free youth football camp for kids in the 3rd-8th grade. The camp will be held at Kincaid Stadium 9100 S. Polk St. in Dallas from 10am-12pm. Registration is from 9am-10am. SMU’s Head Coach, Coach Sonny Dykes will be in attendance along with other experienced coaches. They will also provide food and free shirts. Our very own P-Skillz and DJ Don Perryon will be in attendance to hype up the crowd. Sign your child up now at www.coachdykescamps.com.
