Quavo Owes Drake Money After Losing College Football Bet

Georgia faced off against Alabama at the College Football National Championship game in Atlanta and although it was close, Alabama ended up victorious. Of course, Quavo being the Georgia fan that he is, placed a wager on the game. However, he probably didn’t expect his opponent, Drake, to take him up on it.

Drake took to social media to not only gloat about his win but request that Quavo pay his debt.

.@Drake is ECSTATIC about Alabama's win Looks like he just won a big bet with Quavo pic.twitter.com/WhaVN0izwH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

