Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Quavo Owes Drake Money After Losing College Football Bet

Global Grind
7 reads
Leave a comment
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

Georgia faced off against Alabama at the College Football National Championship game in Atlanta and although it was close, Alabama ended up victorious. Of course, Quavo being the Georgia fan that he is, placed a wager on the game. However, he probably didn’t expect his opponent, Drake, to take him up on it.

Drake took to social media to not only gloat about his win but request that Quavo pay his debt.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Quavo Owes Drake Money After Losing College Football Bet

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Brrr: Could You Stand The Cold In ‘The…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
The Lite Feet Movement Has Taken Over New…
 4 hours ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 5 hours ago
01.09.18
The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Everything
 5 hours ago
01.09.18
Quavo Owes Drake Money After Losing College Football…
 8 hours ago
01.09.18
It Appears Donald Trump Doesn’t Know The Words…
 8 hours ago
01.09.18
These Celebrities Can Totally Unlock Each Other’s Iphone…
 22 hours ago
01.08.18
#RelationshipGoals: Is AcroYoga For You And Bae?
 22 hours ago
01.08.18
Edges Snatched: These 5 Church Signs About Donald…
 24 hours ago
01.08.18
Try Not To Laugh At These Super Silly…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Folks Are Losing It Over ‘Atlanta’ Comeback In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Taraji P Henson Talks Proud Mary & Producing…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
This Might Be The Most Lit Barbershop Ever
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Motivational Tweets To Help You Get Through Monday
 1 day ago
01.08.18
LOL: This Video Is Being Called The Worst…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
For A Second, You’ll Think This Guy’s Head…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
photos