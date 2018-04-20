Twitter Fingers Going In On J.Cole’s K.O.D

Yes J. Cole is BACK with another album! K.O.D. which stands for Kids on Drugs, King Overdose, and Kill Our Demons is his 11th studio album he’s released! Of course Twitter always has something to say, but you should be the judge yourself.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/kod/1373858456

