Former Quarterback For The Dallas Cowboys Arrested [video]

Source: AAron Ontiveroz / Getty

On Thursday night, July 23, Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, was arrested in Milwaukee for a first-offense OWI.

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According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the former NFL quarterback was stopped while traveling southbound on I-43 on the high-rise bridge.

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News sources obtained Romo’s arrest report showing that he was taken into custody after performing poorly on a standardized field sobriety test. He was booked and released with a court due date of September 21.

Information is still being gathered about this incident.

See recently released bodycam footage of the arrest: