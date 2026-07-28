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Why parents are paying more than ever for back-to-school supplies

The Rising Cost of the Classroom: Why Parents Are Paying More Than Ever for Back-to-School Supplies

Published on July 28, 2026
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The Rising Cost of the Classroom: Why Parents Are Paying More Than Ever for Back-to-School Supplies

For millions of families, the excitement of a new school year is increasingly being overshadowed by a familiar concern: the rising cost of preparing children for the classroom.

From backpacks and notebooks to laptops and calculators, back-to-school shopping has become a significant financial burden for many households. Inflation, higher manufacturing costs, supply chain pressures, and growing classroom technology requirements have all contributed to a steady increase in school-related expenses over the past several years.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), families routinely spend hundreds of dollars per child on school necessities, with total back-to-school spending reaching record levels in recent years. Those expenses often extend well beyond traditional supplies to include clothing, electronics, extracurricular fees, and transportation costs.

“Everything costs more,” said one Philadelphia parent while shopping for school supplies. “A pack of notebooks, pencils, folders—it all adds up much faster than it used to.”

For households with multiple school-aged children, the combined expense can stretch already tight family budgets.

Paper products, binders, art supplies, cleaning products, lunch containers, and backpacks have all seen price increases. Electronics—including laptops, tablets, and graphing calculators—continue to represent some of the largest single purchases families make before school begins.

Technology Has Changed the School Supply List

Many schools now expect students to have access to digital devices, headphones, internet connectivity, calculators, and software subscriptions. Even districts that provide laptops often require families to purchase accessories or replace damaged equipment.

As classrooms become increasingly digital, technology has shifted from an optional expense to a necessary one for many students.

Until those costs become more manageable, the annual back-to-school shopping trip will remain more than a seasonal tradition. For many parents, it has become one of the most significant financial commitments of the year.

The Rising Cost of the Classroom: Why Parents Are Paying More Than Ever for Back-to-School Supplies was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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