23-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Lake Lewisville

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Sunday evening, authorities say a 23-year-old man drowned after trying to swim across a section of Lewisville Lake.

The victim was identified as Margarito Gregorio, who was last seen around 8:40 pm on July 26 by witnesses. According to Texas Game Wardens, he was swimming from the west bank toward the east bank of Lake Park.

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Game wardens and local emergency personnel responded to the Lake Park boat ramp area to launch a search effort. The body was recovered shortly before 11 pm by the Lewisville Fire Department.

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Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death as an accidental drowning, pronouncing Gregorio dead at 10:52 pm on Sunday at the scene.