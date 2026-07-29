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23-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Lake Lewisville

23-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Lake Lewisville

A 23-year-old man identified as Margarito Gregorio was found dead in Lake Lewisville Sunday evening. Here's what we know.

Published on July 29, 2026
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Aerial view lakeside long straight hiking trail with lush green tree lead to The Old Lake Dallas Dam from Lake Lewisville, Texas, America
Source: TrongNguyen / Getty

Sunday evening, authorities say a 23-year-old man drowned after trying to swim across a section of Lewisville Lake.

The victim was identified as Margarito Gregorio, who was last seen around 8:40 pm on July 26 by witnesses. According to Texas Game Wardens, he was swimming from the west bank toward the east bank of Lake Park.

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Game wardens and local emergency personnel responded to the Lake Park boat ramp area to launch a search effort. The body was recovered shortly before 11 pm by the Lewisville Fire Department.

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Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death as an accidental drowning, pronouncing Gregorio dead at 10:52 pm on Sunday at the scene.

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