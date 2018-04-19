Jumping The Broom! Toni Braxton Wants A Great Gatsby Theme Wedding With Birdman

Months after Toni Braxton finally confirmed that she and Birdman are engaged, we finally have some dish on what kind of the wedding the couple plans on having.

According to Page Six, the “Unbreak My Heart” singer recently told PEOPLE that she wants her nuptials to have a Great Gatsby theme.

“This is my second wedding, and I’m over 40,” she said. “It’s like Carrie Bradshaw, the last bride. It’ll be elegant and a little sexy.”

We’re here for it!

“He’s been my bestie for like 15 or 16 years,” she added.

Things went from platonic to romantic in 2016 amid her health woes brought on by lupus. “Every day I had a show, he came.”

There’s no news on the wedding date.

For almost a year, there have been rumors that the Grammy winner and rapper had eloped, with even Tamar joking that the two were married, but Toni finally confirmed their engagement in the season 6 trailer of reality show “Braxton Family Values.”

