Where To Get A Passport In Dallas?

World travelers Passport

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Planning on traveling outside the country? You’re going to need a passport. Below is a list of locations around Dallas where you can get you a passport. Regardless of which place you choose, be sure to bring your state ID/driver’s license, social security card, and birth certificate.

Your local U.S. Post Office

You can stop by select post offices in the DFW and they assist you with getting a passport. Click here to find locations.

Passport Agency

If you have to travel out of the country on an emergency or in less than 3 weeks, you can contact the Passport Agency. It’s located at the Earle Cabell Federal Building

1100 Commerce St, Suite 1120, Dallas, TX 75242. Click here for more information. Keep in mind that to be seen at a passport agency, you must set an appointment.

Just off hand, for an adult to get a standard passport book (takes 4-6 weeks to get), they’ll be looking at $145 ($110 for passport book and $35 for execution fee). For the most up-to-date passport fees, click here. That’s a small fee to have unlimited access to see the world.

I got mines already. Good luck getting yours.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

 

Dallas , Passport

