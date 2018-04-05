A$AP Rocky Performs On ‘The Tonight Show’

A$AP Rocky was the musical guest on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ last night and performed “A$AP Forever” and a live version of “Distorted Records.” Check it out below.

A$AP FOREVER https://t.co/VxsNV8oc0E — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) April 5, 2018

