11 Year Old Jaxson Turner Raised Over $12,000 To Feed Homeless In Dallas (VIDEO)

11 Year Old Jaxson Turner raised over $12,000 to feed the homeless in Dallas for Easter. He stopped by 97.9 The Beat to tell his story on Veda Loca in the Morning and says that one day–he wants to be President. Click here to donate to his GoFundMe page DFW.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

