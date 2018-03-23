Dallas Man Booked On Murder Charges, Police Found Evidence In Trash [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, Dallas suspect, Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, has been booked on murder charges after police found evidence connecting him to the crime in the trash. He’s been accused of murdering an 81 year-old lady, as well as assaulting and breaking into the homes of several other elderly female victims. He’s currently being held at the Dallas County Jail.

