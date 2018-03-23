DFW
Home > DFW

Dallas Man Booked On Murder Charges, Police Found Evidence In Trash [VIDEO]

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS11 News, Dallas suspect, Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, has been booked on murder charges after police found evidence connecting him to the crime in the trash. He’s been accused of  murdering an 81 year-old lady, as well as assaulting and breaking into the homes of several other elderly female victims. He’s currently being held at the Dallas County Jail.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

 

 

Lil Boosie In Store Appearance

The Life & Times Of Boosie Badazz (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Boosie Badazz (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Dallas Man Booked On Murder Charges, Police Found Evidence In Trash [VIDEO]

The Life & Times Of Boosie Badazz (Photo Gallery)

crime , Dallas , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It…
 3 hours ago
03.23.18
James R., Miami Tip, & More Keep It…
 4 hours ago
03.23.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show
Kirko Bangz Feat. Chris Brown “Date Night (Same…
 18 hours ago
03.22.18
(Sigh): Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Made A Ton…
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 21 hours ago
03.22.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 22 hours ago
03.22.18
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Rich The Kid In Concert - New York, NY
Rich the Kid Is Headed For Divorce
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Amber Rose Has A Word For Folks Calling…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
WOW: Folks Are Calling This The Best LeBron…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man &…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Are Dermal Diamond Piercings The New Way To…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Girl Gets A Heartwarming Message On The Radio…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
photos