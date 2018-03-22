Dallas Family Of 4 Saved From Burning House By Brave Workers [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, a Dallas family of 4 was saved from a burning house by a few brave workers that just so happened to be in the area.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

A massive fire in Northeast Dallas destroys a family's home, but everyone who was inside is safe all thanks to a few nearby workers who ran into the burning building. https://t.co/siKSdrJdHO — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 22, 2018

