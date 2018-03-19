Lil Ronny MothaF – 97.9 The Beat Spring Fest 2018 (Interview w/ JKruz)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Lil Ronny talks with 97.9 The Beat’s JKruz backstage at Spring Fest 2018 about his latest video “Cut It Up.” Check out that video below.

Interview shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

