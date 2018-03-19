Spring Fest
Spring Fest 2018 Recap [VIDEO]

farlinave
Thank you DFW for showing up and showing out with your favorite artists and making 97.9 The Beat Spring Fest 2018 a huge success.

See you next year!

Video shot by Shun Atkins (Ovid Media).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

spring fest

photos