97.9 The Beat Is Nominated For The NAB Crystal Award For Community Service!

Wish us luck! 97.9 The Beat has been nominated for the NAB Crystal Award. The NAB Crystal Award is a national award given to radio stations with outstanding community service efforts. This year 97.9 The Beat has been nominated and the winner will be announced on Tuesday April 10, 2018. Here’s a summary of of community service efforts in 2017.Follow @979thebeat
KBFB Radio has been committed to the Dallas-Ft Worth community for over 16 years. We passionately commit our resources to participate and originate over 160 events targeting health, relief, employment and women’s empowerment in North Texas.
In 2017, KBFB took a lead role in women’s enrichment. During our “Mammogram Month” initiative, we raised awareness for breast cancer. We screened 1,362 women and 21 of those screened were diagnosed with breast cancer, potentially saving their lives. KBFB also empowered women through our “Made for More” campaign to highlight women’s self-worth in this sensitive time.
Providing relief was a major priority for our region in 2017. KBFB was instrumental in assisting thousands of Texas residents with our “DFW for H-Town” Hurricane Harvey initiative. We filled 5 semi-trailers with essential supplies to those affected in Texas. We donated over $80,000 in supplies, 162 volunteer hours and $109,300 of in-kind on-air time for the victims.
We also participated in dozens of job fairs, health fairs, school visits, food drives and more. We served the DFW area by donating over 2500 volunteer hours and $2,120,000 in on air time.
KBFB’s 2017 mission: To enrich, empower and positively impact our community through Community One initiatives.
Click the link to see the Press Release of the NAB Crystal Award Nominations: https://nab.org/documents/newsRoom/pressRelease.asp?id=4426
