Kruz Newz: Young Men in North Texas Got Free Suits for Prom, Job Interviews, Graduation & More

Really cool thing going on right here, this past Saturday young men went to the Mark ggtn Cuban Heroes Basketball Center and got free suits for prom, job interviews, graduation plus job and resume advice and more.

If you want to donate or help call 214-379-7451.

source: nbcdfw

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Kruz Newz: Dick’s Sporting Goods to Ban Assault Rifles and Raise Age Limit

Kruz Newz: You think Roger Goodell is Going to Fine Jerry Jones a Couple Million?