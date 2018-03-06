J Kruz
Kruz Newz: Young Men in North Texas Got Free Suits for Prom, Job Interviews, Graduation & More

JKruz
3 reads
Really cool thing going on right here, this past Saturday young men went to the Mark ggtn Cuban Heroes Basketball Center and got free suits for prom, job interviews,  graduation plus job and resume advice and more.

If you want to donate or help call 214-379-7451.

source: nbcdfw

 

 

