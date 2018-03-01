J Kruz
Kruz Newz: Dick's Sporting Goods to Ban Assault Rifles and Raise Age Limit

JKruz
Dick’s Sporting Goods has decided to stop selling assault-style rifles, high-capacity magazines and raise the age to 21.  Nicholas Cruz did purchase a gun from Dick’s but it was not the gun used in the Parkland shooting.

