Kruz Newz: Dick’s Sporting Goods to Ban Assault Rifles and Raise Age Limit

Dick’s Sporting Goods has decided to stop selling assault-style rifles, high-capacity magazines and raise the age to 21. Nicholas Cruz did purchase a gun from Dick’s but it was not the gun used in the Parkland shooting.
