Kruz Newz: Taco Bell Dethrowns Burger King!!!

More $1 choices on their menu is what I’m hearing is the reason the TACO surpassed the KING. I’m surprised Chick Filet is #7 on the list Wendy’s is #6.
- McDonald’s
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Burger King
