Kruz Newz: Taco Bell Dethrowns Burger King!!!

JKruz
4 reads
Taco Bell Fast Food

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

More $1 choices on their menu is what I’m hearing is the reason the TACO surpassed the KING. I’m surprised Chick Filet is #7 on the list Wendy’s is #6.

  1. McDonald’s
  2. Starbucks
  3. Subway
  4. Taco Bell
  5. Burger King

