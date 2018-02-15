J Kruz
Kruz Newz: Danielle Herrington is the Third Black Woman to Cover Sports Illustrated [VIDEO]

Sports Illustrated has been around since the mid 1960’s and only 3 black women have been featured on the cover. Check out 24 year old beauty Danielle Herrington below:

