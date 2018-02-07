Kruz Newz: Cure for Baldness Found in McDonalds Fries

Scientists in Japan have been testing a chemical that can possibly be a cure for baldness. That chemical is found in McDonald’s french fries and other fried foods mainly in the oil. Just eating fries or rubbing them on your head will not work!!

Dimethylpolysiloxane (PDMS) has been tested on mice resulting in growth of hair in just a few days. Preliminary test show that it should be safe for humans in the near future. Click below for more:

