Kruz Newz: Eagles vs. Patriots Lowest Rated Super Bowl Since 2009

It’s no surprise to me the Super Bowl had low ratings with everything that’s going on in the NFL right now. From Collin, injuries, protesting and even the growing awareness of the long term affects of playing ball. 103.4 Millions of viewers seem like a big number but its the lowest since 2009 when the Pittsburgh Steelers played against the Arizona Cardinals. Click below for more:

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The Real Reason Behind The Eagles’ Super Bowl Win

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!