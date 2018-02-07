Sports
Kruz Newz: Eagles vs. Patriots Lowest Rated Super Bowl Since 2009

JKruz
4 reads
It’s no surprise to me the Super Bowl had low ratings with everything that’s going on in the NFL right now. From Collin, injuries, protesting and even the growing awareness of the long term affects of playing ball. 103.4 Millions of viewers seem like a big number but its the lowest since 2009 when the Pittsburgh Steelers played against the Arizona Cardinals. Click below for more:

Eagles , Kruz Newz , low ratings , nfl , PATRIOTS , ratings , Superbowl , Viewership

photos