For Real? H&M Model’s Mom Is Actually Angry That Folks Are Angry About Racist Ad

The mother of the young H&M model who was horribly labeled as the “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” is actually mad at folks for speaking up for her son. Terry Mango, the boy’s mother, went off about the controversy as if it wasn’t a big deal. Really?
Evidence showed up on social media that the mom told people to “get over it.” Mango, mother of the 5-year-old Kenyan national boy living in Sweden, shut folks down, according to the Evening Standard.
“That’s my son … I’ve been to all photo shoots and this was not an exception, everyone is entitled to their opinion about this,” she wrote on social media. “This is one of hundreds of outfits my son has modeled … stop crying Wolf all the time, unnecessary issue. Get over it.”
This is a crazy plot twist! She just condemned the clapback and bashed the backlash. Of course, the mom’s anger against others’ anger toward H&M became a hot-button issue.
The H&M controversy has stirred dozens of conversations by the Twitterverse. Several users have dropped knowledge and thoughtful responses to the racially tinged incident:
The controversy has reached celebrities including G-Eazy and The Weeknd, who have cut ties with the brand, The Cut reported.
