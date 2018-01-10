They Tried It! 400 Fake Pairs Of Air Jordans Get Seized At Airport [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

This is why you don’t buy J’s from yo momma and nem… According to Fox 5 News DC, 400 pairs of FAKE Air Jordans just got seized by Customs in route to Virginia. Bruh 🤦🏾‍♂️

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

