They Tried It! 400 Fake Pairs Of Air Jordans Get Seized At Airport [VIDEO]

This is why you don’t buy J’s from yo momma and nem… According to Fox 5 News DC, 400 pairs of FAKE Air Jordans just got seized by Customs in route to Virginia. Bruh 🤦🏾‍♂️

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

