Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Stream ’90s Sitcom ‘Living Single’ On Hulu This Thursday

Can't wait.

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment

Hulu is taking #ThrowbackThursday to new levels this week. On January 11, subscribers to the video on demand service can stream the entire Living Single catalogue, per the announcement up top.

Living Single takes us back to Brooklyn, N.Y. in the ’90s as Khadijah James (played by Queen Latifah), Regine Hunter (played by Kim Fields), and more navigate the single life.

We’ll be tuning in. How ’bout you?

1994 Kid's Choice Awards

Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

10 photos Launch gallery

Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

Continue reading Back In The ’90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

hulu , living single

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stream ’90s Sitcom ‘Living Single’ On Hulu This…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
This Ode To Old School Music Is How…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
Some People Want To Eat Tide Pods And…
 4 hours ago
01.10.18
LOL: Here’s How Cold It Really Feels On…
 4 hours ago
01.10.18
Oprah Rocks Purple And Pink Hair In ‘O…
 20 hours ago
01.09.18
Watch: This Rapper Could Be The Next Best…
 22 hours ago
01.09.18
Forbes Reveals Their List Of Hip-Hop’s Future Moguls…
 22 hours ago
01.09.18
#TuesdayThoughts: Princess Nokia Shares Touching Poem On Depression
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
One DJ Is Blowing Up Thanks To His…
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
Brrr: Could You Stand The Cold In ‘The…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
The Lite Feet Movement Has Taken Over New…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Everything
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Quavo Owes Drake Money After Losing College Football…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
It Appears Donald Trump Doesn’t Know The Words…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
These Celebrities Can Totally Unlock Each Other’s Iphone…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
photos