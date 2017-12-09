Shooting Near TCU in Fort Worth Leaves 1 Dead [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

CBS 11 News reports that there was a shooting today near TCU (Texas Christian University) leaving 1 dead and 1 injured in Fort Worth. The shooter is still on the run. The suspect is said to be a Black male.

-Farlin Ave

