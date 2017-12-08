Migos – Joe Budden Beef Back On [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

DJ Akademiks bringing the latest on the Migos v Joe Budden beef. Check out the video above in which he covers all the details.

Nigga called me pussy on the adlib track 😂 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 6, 2017

@QuavoStuntin i am your OG & you will respect me as such. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 6, 2017

Soon as it’s all peace he decides to unleash this lyrical venom in my direction… that’s crazy smh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 6, 2017

Quavo want smoke ? Lol — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 6, 2017

