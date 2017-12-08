News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Steve Harvey Is Reportedly Being Sued For Fraud Involving His Charity

The talk show extraordinaire allegedly blames Oprah & Tyler Perry for 'bad financial advice.'

97.9 The Beat Staff
9 reads
Leave a comment
The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant - Arrivals

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey‘s foundation is under fire for reportedly bogarting his business partner, TMZ reports.

Vincent Dimmock was allegedly promised 12.5% of the $20 million he raised for the Steve & Marjorie foundation and was denied his commission.

Along with feeling duped in payment, Dimmock also claims Harvey never intended to hand over the funds in the first place. The plaintiff refers to a meeting back in May where Harvey introduced him to investors. In the uncomfortable meeting, Dimmock says Harvey placed blame on Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for his financial woes, saying they gave him ‘bad advice.’ He also passed the buck to President Barack Obama for his “disastrous meeting” with Donald Trump.

Dimmock claims Harvey’s financial troubles actually stemmed from Harvey’s PR debacles ranging from his meeting with Trump, to mocking Flint, Michigan lead poisoning victims, to making fun of  Asian men.

TMZ caught up with Harvey’s agent, Todd Frank, who told the site, “It sounds fake. Steve is the most loyal guy in the world. I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”

SOURCE: TMZ 

RELATED LINKS

Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support

You Don’t Say? Steve Harvey Says He Should Have Listened To His Wife and Skipped Trump Meeting

Was It Revenge? Steve Harvey Thought His Mean Memo To Staff Was Funny Until Everyone Knew About It

Marjorie Harvey

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

13 photos Launch gallery

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

Continue reading #FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey’s Best Style Moments

#FashionGoals: Marjorie Harvey's Best Style Moments

steve harvey , tmz

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exclusive: Watch Niecy Nash Give Matt Damon &…
 7 hours ago
12.08.17
19 Nicki Minaj Instagram Moments We Pray You…
 7 hours ago
12.08.17
Did You Know Four Women Are Behind The…
 8 hours ago
12.08.17
Where Is She Now? Taral Hicks A.K.A Keisha…
 9 hours ago
12.08.17
#AppropriateCulture: Julian’s Jealous Little Bro Tries To Sabotage…
 9 hours ago
12.08.17
Beyoncé Was Caught Shopping At Target And People…
 9 hours ago
12.08.17
This Mom’s Clapback At A Supermarket Body Shamer…
 10 hours ago
12.08.17
Damon Dash Apologizes For His Sexism In “Big…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Hilarious “Yeah Sex Is Cool, But…” Tweets Are…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Every Time Asahd Khaled Looked Just Like His…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
These Tweets Prove That Sometimes ‘It Be Your…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
TBT: That Time Beyoncé Ruined Christmas on ‘Punk’d’
 1 day ago
12.07.17
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 1 day ago
12.07.17
photos