Steve Harvey Is Reportedly Being Sued For Fraud Involving His Charity

Comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey‘s foundation is under fire for reportedly bogarting his business partner, TMZ reports.

Vincent Dimmock was allegedly promised 12.5% of the $20 million he raised for the Steve & Marjorie foundation and was denied his commission.

Along with feeling duped in payment, Dimmock also claims Harvey never intended to hand over the funds in the first place. The plaintiff refers to a meeting back in May where Harvey introduced him to investors. In the uncomfortable meeting, Dimmock says Harvey placed blame on Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for his financial woes, saying they gave him ‘bad advice.’ He also passed the buck to President Barack Obama for his “disastrous meeting” with Donald Trump.

Dimmock claims Harvey’s financial troubles actually stemmed from Harvey’s PR debacles ranging from his meeting with Trump, to mocking Flint, Michigan lead poisoning victims, to making fun of Asian men.

TMZ caught up with Harvey’s agent, Todd Frank, who told the site, “It sounds fake. Steve is the most loyal guy in the world. I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”

SOURCE: TMZ

