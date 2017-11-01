97.9 The Beat TV News
Bully Finally Caught Doing Horrible Things To Roommate [VIDEO]

farlinave
18 year old Bully, Brianna Brochu, was finally caught doing horrible things to her roommate at the University of Hartford. In the video above, college student and victim Jazzy Rowe shares her feelings on the incident and how not enough is being done at the moment–possibly because she is black and the bully was white.

-Farlin Ave

Source: BlackAmericaWeb (more info on story available here)

