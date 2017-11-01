34 Year Old Man Stabbed To Death In Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Last night (October 31, 2017), police were called to downtown Dallas on Ervay Street for a reported stabbing. The unidentified 34-year-old was fatally stabbed in the neck. The suspect, 44 year old, Leonard Rose has already confessed to the stabbing and is currently sitting in jail on murder charges. Check back for more info.

-Farlin Ave

Source: CBS 11 News

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More News:

Stepdaughter Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘He Told Me It Was My Fault’