34 Year Old Man Stabbed To Death In Dallas [VIDEO]

Last night (October 31, 2017), police were called to downtown Dallas on Ervay Street for a reported stabbing. The unidentified 34-year-old was fatally stabbed in the neck. The suspect, 44 year old, Leonard Rose has already confessed to the stabbing and is currently sitting in jail on murder charges. Check back for more info.

Source: CBS 11 News

photos