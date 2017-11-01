34 Year Old Man Stabbed To Death In Dallas [VIDEO]

172 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Last night (October 31, 2017), police were called to downtown Dallas on Ervay Street for a reported stabbing. The unidentified 34-year-old was fatally stabbed in the neck. The suspect, 44 year old, Leonard Rose has already confessed to the stabbing and is currently sitting in jail on murder charges. Check back for more info.
-Farlin Ave
Source: CBS 11 News
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
More News:
Stepdaughter Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘He Told Me It Was My Fault’
Andre 3000 Is Completely Melting Our Souls With His Love For Anita Baker
12 photos Launch gallery
Andre 3000 Is Completely Melting Our Souls With His Love For Anita Baker
1. ANDRE 30001 of 12
2. ANDRE 30002 of 12
3. ANDRE 30003 of 12
4. ANDRE 30004 of 12
5. ANDRE 30005 of 12
6. ANDRE 30006 of 12
7. ANDRE 30007 of 12
8. ANDRE 30008 of 12
9. ANDRE 30009 of 12
10. ANDRE 300010 of 12
11. ANDRE 300011 of 12
12. ANDRE 300012 of 12
comments – Add Yours