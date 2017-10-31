Entertainment News
Corey Feldman Thinks Michael Jackson Was Innocent Of Child Molestation

"Lost Boys" star says he tried to tell California police about pedophiles in Hollywood, but they only wanted info on Jackson.

Michael Jackson Testifies At Trial

Source: Pool / Getty


Corey Feldman is naming names of the sexual predators in Hollywood.

He currently has launched a $10 million campaign to fund a film that will expose all of the pedophiles he can.

On Monday, he told Today, “I vow that I will release every single name that I have any knowledge of, period… Nobody’s going to stop me this time as long as people support this.”

When asked why he never told police, Feldman says he did. But they were only interested in the child molestation claims against his friend Michael Jackson.

“I’ve told the police… In fact, if anyone wants to go back to 1993 when I was interviewed by the Santa Barbara Police Department, I sat down and I gave them the names. They’re on record. They have all this information… Here are the names.”

When speaking on why he’s convinced of Michael’s innocence, Feldman added, “I know the difference between pedophiles and not pedophiles because I’ve been molested,”

Hit the jump for more details on Feldman’s brave project to expose the predators of Hollywood.

