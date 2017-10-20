97.9 The Beat TV
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV

Bun B Talks Current Events With 97.9 The Beat’s Veda Loca [VIDEO]

farlinave
Leave a comment

The trill OG Bun B talks current events with 97.9 The Beat’s Veda Loca. Check it out in the video above.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Source: YouTube (DJ Akademiks)

-Farlin Ave

More News:

Welp: Hazel E Loses Endorsement After Racist Social Media Rant

Rapper The Game Says He Didn’t Sleep With 15 Year Old Girl [VIDEO]

The Nerve! John Kelly Lashes Out At ‘This Woman’ Frederica Wilson For Revealing Trump’s Fallen Soldier Phone Call

Bun B , Veda Loca

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bun B Talks Current Events With 97.9 The Beat’s Veda Loca [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos