Rapper The Game Says He Didn’t Sleep With 15 Year Old Girl [VIDEO]

farlinave
The Game going through it in the news about a 15 year old he allegedly slept with and got pregnant in the U.K. Check out the video above.

Source: YouTube (DJ Akademiks)

The Game , U.K.

