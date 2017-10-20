Welp: Hazel E Loses Endorsement After Racist Social Media Rant

Hazel E is out of a job. After bragging about her Shoe Dazzle deal, the company denounced the reality TV star following her racist and homophobic comments and they’re being so gloriously petty about it.

@hazelebaby loses her second endorsement after dark skinned and gay comments 😳 A post shared by FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousig) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

The Shoe Company ‘ShoeDazzle’ Who Gave Hazel E Her Own Shoe Line Drops Her After Dark-Skinned And Gay Comments! https://t.co/nrLLYFMxC5 — FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousent) October 19, 2017

So satisfying to see Shoe Dazzle drop Hazel E in the wake of those disgusting comments made yesterday. Hoping Mona Scott follows suit! pic.twitter.com/BIPJYbE03q — Port•Au•Princess🇭🇹 (@DivaTheGawdMuva) October 19, 2017

Despite the countless threats she’s received — including a rather entertaining one from Moniece, who said she was going to show up to Hazel’s next hosting appearance and beat her black and blue while wearing a gorilla costume — Hazel isn’t backing down from her offensive statements.

Moniece isn’t the only celeb to express outrage at Hazel E’s ridiculous social media behavior. Despite the backlash, Hazel posted this video with the caption, “sorry not sorry.”

Sorry Not Sorry 😐 Shinning ✨ A post shared by Hazel-E (@hazelebaby) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Let’s officially close the coffin on this chick’s career.

