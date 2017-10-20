News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Welp: Hazel E Loses Endorsement After Racist Social Media Rant

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Hazel E is out of a job. After bragging about her Shoe Dazzle deal, the company denounced the reality TV star following her racist and homophobic comments and they’re being so gloriously petty about it.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

@hazelebaby loses her second endorsement after dark skinned and gay comments 😳

A post shared by FAMEOLOUS (@fameolousig) on

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Despite the countless threats she’s received — including a rather entertaining one from Moniece, who said she was going to show up to Hazel’s next hosting appearance and beat her black and blue while wearing a gorilla costume — Hazel isn’t backing down from her offensive statements.

Moniece isn’t the only celeb to express outrage at Hazel E’s ridiculous social media behavior. Despite the backlash, Hazel posted this video with the caption, “sorry not sorry.”

Sorry Not Sorry 😐 Shinning ✨

A post shared by Hazel-E (@hazelebaby) on

Let’s officially close the coffin on this chick’s career.

RELATED STORIES:

‘LHHH’ Loser Hazel E Calls Black Women Monkeys & Condemns Gays During Instagram Tirade

‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

INSTADAILY: Hazel E

12 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Hazel E

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Hazel E

INSTADAILY: Hazel E

Hazel E

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
When Stunting For Twitter Goes Wrong: What’s The…
 1 hour ago
10.20.17
TGIF! These Tweets Perfectly Describe Our Friday Schmood
 2 hours ago
10.20.17
Is Marvel Throwing Shade At DC By Releasing…
 3 hours ago
10.20.17
Chance The Rapper Teaching His Daughter How To…
 5 hours ago
10.20.17
Will Smith Is Aiming For The Netflix And…
 21 hours ago
10.19.17
Beyoncé Impersonator Hilariously Explains Why Bey’s Instagram Is…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
These NBA Players’ Dopplegangers Are Setting Twitter On…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
This Viral ‘Bodak Yellow’ Cover Takes Cardi B’s…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
Dave Ea$t Shares His Top 5 Current Rappers…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
RZA Admits He Saw Russell Crowe Spit On…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Relatives Of Police Killing Victims Join Rally Calling For Justice For Eric Garner
Al Sharpton Interviews Congresswoman Frederica Wilson On Military…
 2 days ago
10.18.17
Tyler Perry Doesn’t Give AF About What You…
 2 days ago
10.18.17
INSTADAILY: Hazel E
 2 days ago
10.18.17
Kerry Washington Is Bringing A TV Show To…
 2 days ago
10.18.17
Cam’ron And Jim Jones Put Aside Differences For…
 2 days ago
10.18.17
photos