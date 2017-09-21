Raising the Bar featuring Yak the Mack “Everythings a Go” [VIDEO]

Follow him on Instagram @YaktheMack & Twitter @YaktheMack

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online at Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed on www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Raising The Bar with FlexinFab “Friends” [VIDEO]

Raising The Bar with J One “100K” [VIDEO]