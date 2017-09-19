Raising The Bar with FlexinFab “Friends” [VIDEO]

Follow him on Twitter @flexinfab & Instagram @flexinfab
Check out the official video for Friends below:
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online at Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed on www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Raising The Bar with J One “100K” [VIDEO]
Raising the Bar w/ Kassy Levels “Savage” [VIDEO]
See If You Were Caught On Camera At The 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show [Photo Gallery]
51 photos Launch gallery
See If You Were Caught On Camera At The 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show [Photo Gallery]
1. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 1 of 51
2. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 2 of 51
3. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 3 of 51
4. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 4 of 51
5. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 5 of 51
6. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 6 of 51
7. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 7 of 51
8. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 8 of 51
9. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 9 of 51
10. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 10 of 51
11. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 11 of 51
12. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 12 of 51
13. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 13 of 51
14. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 14 of 51
15. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 15 of 51
16. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 16 of 51
17. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 17 of 51
18. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 18 of 51
19. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 19 of 51
20. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 20 of 51
21. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 21 of 51
22. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 22 of 51
23. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 23 of 51
24. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 24 of 51
25. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 25 of 51
26. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 26 of 51
27. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 27 of 51
28. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 28 of 51
29. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 29 of 51
30. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 30 of 51
31. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 31 of 51
32. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 32 of 51
33. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 33 of 51
34. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 34 of 51
35. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 35 of 51
36. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 36 of 51
37. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 37 of 51
38. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 38 of 51
39. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 39 of 51
40. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 40 of 51
41. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 41 of 51
42. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 42 of 51
43. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 43 of 51
44. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 44 of 51
45. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 45 of 51
46. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 46 of 51
47. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 47 of 51
48. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 48 of 51
49. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 49 of 51
50. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 50 of 51
51. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017Source:Radio One 51 of 51
comments – Add Yours