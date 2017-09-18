Raising The Bar with J One “100K” [VIDEO]

Follow him on Twitter @BlueBeastEnt
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Check out the official video for 100K below:
Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online at Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed on www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Raising the Bar w/ Kassy Levels “Savage” [VIDEO]
Raising The Bar w/ Rullett “Something to Make Money Come” [VIDEO]
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
26 photos Launch gallery
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
1. Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane HarveySource:Getty 1 of 26
2. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYSource:Getty 2 of 26
3. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastSource:Getty 3 of 26
4. Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]Source:Quonesha Jones 4 of 26
5. Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]Source:Quonesha Jones 5 of 26
6. Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]Source:Quonesha Jones 6 of 26
7. Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]Source:Quonesha Jones 7 of 26
8. Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]Source:Quonesha Jones 8 of 26
9. Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]Source:Quonesha Jones 9 of 26
10. Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]Source:Quonesha Jones 10 of 26
11. Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]Source:Quonesha Jones 11 of 26
12. Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]Source:Quonesha Jones 12 of 26
13. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastSource:Getty 13 of 26
14. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastSource:Getty 14 of 26
15. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastSource:Getty 15 of 26
16. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastSource:Getty 16 of 26
17. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastSource:Getty 17 of 26
18. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYSource:Getty 18 of 26
19. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYSource:Getty 19 of 26
20. Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane HarveySource:Getty 20 of 26
21. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastSource:Getty 21 of 26
22. TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEYSource:Getty 22 of 26
23. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf CoastSource:Getty 23 of 26
24. Hurricane HarveySource:Getty 24 of 26
25. Hurricane HarveySource:Getty 25 of 26
26. Hurricane HarveySource:Getty 26 of 26
comments – Add Yours