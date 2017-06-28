New Music
Home > New Music

NEW and NOW | Dj Khaled – Don’t Quit ft. Jeremih,Travis Scott & Calvin Harris – [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

JKruz
Leave a comment

#Smash if you Like it, or #Trash if you don’t. What say you?

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

newandnow_promo

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

NEW and NOW | Cardi B – Bodak Yellow [OFFICIAL AUDIO] [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

NEW and NOW | RJ – Is It Mine Ft. Ty Dolla $ign [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

14 photos Launch gallery

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

Continue reading NEW and NOW | Dj Khaled – Don’t Quit ft. Jeremih,Travis Scott & Calvin Harris – [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

Just like his dad, Baby Asahd loves Snapchat and has all the keys to major success.

#DFW , #newandnow , #NEWMUSIC , #wekruzin , 97.9 the beat , @JKruzonair , Calvin Harris , Dallas , DFW , DJ Khaled , Don't Quit , jeremih , JKRUZ , new and now , new music , radio , Travis Scott

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sounds of Summer: 12 R&B and Hip-Hop Albums…
 5 hours ago
06.27.17
Deadlines often come with associated stress
White Woman Goes Black… Literally
 7 hours ago
06.27.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 9 hours ago
06.27.17
Twitter Can’t Deal With A Darker Skinned Man…
 10 hours ago
06.27.17
Jordan Peele
Drake’s ‘Get Out’ Parody as Steph Curry is…
 10 hours ago
06.27.17
This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s…
 12 hours ago
06.27.17
Too Little, Too Late? Master P Slams BET’s…
 13 hours ago
06.27.17
T.I. Spazzes Out When Tiny Records Their Daughter…
 13 hours ago
06.27.17
Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Warned Safaree Before He…
 14 hours ago
06.27.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards
Nicki Minaj performed at NBA Awards 2017
 16 hours ago
06.27.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Migos Vs. Joe Budden: Somebody Almost Got Knocked…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Twins Reportedly Came Home
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Kodak Black Tries To Explain His ‘I Don’t…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Which Was Your Favorite 2017 BET Awards Performance?
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Black College Professor Fired After Comments She Made…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Watch: Chris Brown Almost Came To Blows With…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
photos