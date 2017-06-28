NEW and NOW | Dj Khaled – Don’t Quit ft. Jeremih,Travis Scott & Calvin Harris – [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

#Smash if you Like it, or #Trash if you don’t. What say you?
The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd
1. He got my back, I got his front.Source:Instagram 1 of 14
2. Don’t ever play yourself…Source:Instagram 2 of 14
3. The Drake vocals are in!Source:Instagram 3 of 14
4. Carriage talk.Source:Instagram 4 of 14
5. They’ll try to close the door on you… just open it.Source:Instagram 5 of 14
6. The key is to enjoy life, but they don’t want you to enjoy life.Source:Instagram 6 of 14
7. When you’re being humble, but be letting them other babies know!Source:Instagram 7 of 14
8. All I do is win no matter what!Source:Instagram 8 of 14
9. Elite walker talk.Source:Instagram 9 of 14
10. Special cloth alert.Source:Instagram 10 of 14
11. Everything top secret!Source:Instagram 11 of 14
13. They kick you when you’re down, but wanna kick it when you’re up.Source:Instagram 13 of 14
