NEW and NOW | Cardi B – Bodak Yellow [OFFICIAL AUDIO] [EXPLICIT] w/ @jkruzonair

NEW and NOW | Cardi B – Bodak Yellow [OFFICIAL AUDIO] [EXPLICIT]

JKruz
Hate her or love her, either way, even I can’t lie I’m feeling this song. She sounds good, delivery, voice, pace, look, she got it. Lets see if she can keep it.

#Smash if you Like it or #Trash if you don’t. What say you?

 

newandnow_promo

10 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B recently announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

photos